13:47 18.05.2024

Energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions suffer from night attacks by Russian drones - Energy Ministry

2 min read
On Saturday night, Russian drones attacked energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, the Ministry of Energy reported.

“There were no casualties. However, there was damage to equipment, the consequences are being clarified,” he said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

In addition, in Donetsk region, during the shelling, the overhead line of DTEK Donetsk Grids was switched off, as a result of which substations and household consumers connected to them were de-energized.

Also in this region, due to a short-term shutdown of the overhead line for technological reasons, two mines were de-energized, people from which did not have to be brought to the surface, and household consumers.

In general, there remains a shortage of resources in the energy system, which was covered today during the night and morning hours by emergency assistance from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland. Yesterday it was not used, but during the daytime Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland - it received excess electricity from the energy system of this country.

Imports fell for the third day in a row, currently at 20,411 MWh, down 9% from Friday.

The Ministry of Energy also confirms the plans of Ukrenergo, announced yesterday, to limit only industrial consumers in all regions from 19:00 to 24:00 on Saturday. There are no plans to disconnect household consumers yet.

Tags: #energy_ministry #kharkiv_region #poltava_region

