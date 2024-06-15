High-voltage substation in eastern region, overhead power line in Chernihiv region shelled – Energy Ministry

The Russian occupation forces attacked a high-voltage substation in the eastern region, the Energy Ministry of Ukraine has said on Saturday morning.

"As a result, household consumers were blacked out, and there were also interruptions in train traffic. Consumers are partially powered, restoration work continues," the ministry said.

Also in Chernihiv region, the enemy fired at an overhead power line of the regional power supply company, as a result of which 1,765 subscribers in twelve settlements were simultaneously cut off electricity supply.