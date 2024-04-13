Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

Since the beginning of 2024, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has managed to expose 11 enemy intelligence networks, and in 2023 – 47 networks, SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk said at the Congress of Local and Regional Councils.

"Today the SBU manages to work ahead of the curve. First of all, due to systematicity and new counterintelligence approaches. Since we do not detain a single traitor, but, as a rule, we unwind the entire chain. In total, in 2023, the SBU exposed 47 intelligence networks, all the scoundrels were detained, and since the beginning of this year, 11 more have been exposed," the SBU press service said, citing Maliuk.

It is noted that the SBU counters enemy attempts to penetrate critical infrastructure facilities, in particular through cyberspace, as well as enemy attempts to scout international aid routes, locations of military-industrial complex enterprises, etc.

"We have a clear task from President volodymyr Zelenskyy: to prevent any challenges. And we carry it out in order to protect the lives of citizens and state security," Maliuk said.