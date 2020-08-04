Economy

09:33 04.08.2020

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

1 min read
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine no longer restricts the export of personal protective equipment, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"The ban on the export of personal protective equipment has been lifted. This is the last export ban that has been in effect due to coronavirus [COVID-19] disease," Kachka wrote on Facebook.

He said that on August 1, the ban expired, and the Economy Ministry and the Health Ministry decided not to renew it.

Tags: #export #ukraine #ppe
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 04.08.2020
Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

11:33 04.08.2020
Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

11:12 03.08.2020
Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

14:27 01.08.2020
Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

11:12 01.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

17:33 31.07.2020
In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

Ukraine could sign $350 mln loan agreement with World Bank late Aug – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD