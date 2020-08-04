Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine no longer restricts the export of personal protective equipment, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"The ban on the export of personal protective equipment has been lifted. This is the last export ban that has been in effect due to coronavirus [COVID-19] disease," Kachka wrote on Facebook.

He said that on August 1, the ban expired, and the Economy Ministry and the Health Ministry decided not to renew it.