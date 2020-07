Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Demand at primary auctions for placement of Ukraine's sovereign bonds, which collapsed to 0.29 billion last week, this Tuesday amounted to only UAH 10 million.

With such a low supply, the Finance Ministry was able to lower rates for three-month bonds from 7.24% to 7%, for twelve-month bonds – from 9.5% to 9.2% and for 32-months bonds – from 10.47% to 10%.

The ministry raised a total of UAH 10.6 million to the budget.