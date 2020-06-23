Economy

12:14 23.06.2020

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

 The Supervisory Board and management of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia discussed with Head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili the issue of reforming the railway industry on Monday, June 22.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said that the company had already implemented a number of measures to stabilize the situation, but the government support is needed to continue reforms. Today Ukrzaliznytsia saved UAH 6.5 billion due to the implementation of anti-crisis measures.

"However, we have great expectations on the government and its support, which, according to our estimates, is needed in the amount of up to UAH 50 billion annually, because the government financing of railways is a global practice and increases amid crisis," acting Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Ivan Yuryk said.

It is noted that from 2017 to 2019, the company paid more than UAH 68 billion to the national budget and budgets of other levels.

In turn, Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page that Ukrzaliznytsia must urgently take a number of decisive actions.

"We held a joint meeting with the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, and I am leaving it with a heavy impression. If the situation, which is completely left unchecked, continues, Ukraine will be left without a railway by the end of the summer. Practically, Ukrzaliznytsia has no acting chairperson and in fact, because of many other problems, it has been left to its own devices. It is urgent to take a number of the most decisive actions that I have outlined today and I will soon submit them in writing, "Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili also expressed concern over the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the debts of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"In addition, today the Supreme Court has made an irretrievable decision, recognizing Ukrzaliznytsia as the heir of all the debts remaining in the occupied territories. Thus, the Supreme Court made the direct decision, which, firstly, suits the invaders and separatists, and secondly, simply will rob the budget of the country and the railway," the head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council said.

