Economy

16:17 16.06.2020

Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

2 min read
Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

The situation with inflation in Ukraine has been disastrous, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said.

"The macroeconomic forecast, which became the basis of the budget, provides for inflation of around 11%. The NBU [the National Bank of Ukraine] envisaged inflation near 5-8-6%. We now have a disastrous situation with inflation. This is a very bad trend," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in May 2020 slowed to 1.7% year-over-year from 2.1% in April, 2.3% in March. Inflation in 2019 was 4.1%.

"All countries of the European Union and the United States are also struggling with this fact, because it means a decrease in competitiveness and a depression for employees' wages. And, since Ukraine is not in the euro and American zones, the depression is also relative to trade balances. Therefore, we are thinking about how to stimulate the economy today, including programs for which we work with banks, and the president announced the need to find options on how to realize these possibilities with banks," the minister said.

"We need banks to start issuing funds to the economy, so that we have an increased supply of money," Petrashko said.

At the same time, he added that the ministry does not plan the unscheduled reviews of macroeconomic forecasts, although it carefully monitors the situation.

Tags: #inflation #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 16.06.2020
Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

17:54 15.06.2020
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

16:51 15.06.2020
COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

11:36 15.06.2020
Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

13:42 13.06.2020
Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

11:52 13.06.2020
Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts grain harvest of over 68 mln tonnes in 2020

Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

LATEST

Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

Rada wants to ban companies involved in employment abroad to receive money from potential employers

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts grain harvest of over 68 mln tonnes in 2020

Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

Number of airlines, airports ask authorities for state support for industry amid pandemic

Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

DP World successfully closes deal to acquire TIS Container Terminal in Ukraine

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD