Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Ukraine's Finance Ministry after consultations with primary dealers has decided not to hold auctions to place government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday, April 21.

"Further auctions will be held in accordance with the schedule, taking into account demand and market conditions," the ministry said.

Last week, the Finance Ministry said that it had created a sufficient supply of financial liquidity in order to comfortably pass a period of unfavorable conditions in the domestic capital market, timely and fully fulfilling its financial obligations.

As reported, the Finance Ministry held the latest auctions for the placement of hryvnia-pegged government bonds on March 3, and foreign currency auctions on March 24. In the previous two weeks, the ministry also refused to sell any bonds.