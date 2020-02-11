Economy

15:19 11.02.2020

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy will visit Poland with a working in a week to discuss the expansion of road transport quotas provided by Poland to Ukrainian haulers.

"After a week I am going to Poland purposefully to discuss this issue. I will meet with Poland's Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk. We have support in Belarus [the intergovernmental protocol on the liberalization of road transport with Belarus], and I think we will be able to move forward," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, last week Ukraine and Belarus signed an intergovernmental protocol providing for the exemption from the permit system of road transportation of goods and passengers as irregular traffic.

As Krykliy previously said, the situation with haulage through the Polish border in 2020 could worsen due to the fact that Poland issues additional permits for international trucking in 2019, reducing the number of permits for 2020.

