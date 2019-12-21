Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is considering the issue of permission to Dragon Capital Investments Limited (Cyprus) for the indirect acquisition of an office complex owned by Alfa-Bank (Ukraine).

As Interfax-Ukraine learnt from the AMCU's press service, the complex includes three adjoining office buildings in Kyiv at 22 Sahaidachny Street (the seat of an Alfa Bank branch), 1 Borysohlibska Street, and 2 Kontraktova Square.

Dragon Capital is one of Ukraine's largest investment companies. It provides investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients. President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala, a Czech citizen, is its ultimate beneficiary, according to the Ukrainian state register.