Economy

18:41 21.12.2019

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

1 min read
Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is considering the issue of permission to Dragon Capital Investments Limited (Cyprus) for the indirect acquisition of an office complex owned by Alfa-Bank (Ukraine).

As Interfax-Ukraine learnt from the AMCU's press service, the complex includes three adjoining office buildings in Kyiv at 22 Sahaidachny Street (the seat of an Alfa Bank branch), 1 Borysohlibska Street, and 2 Kontraktova Square.

Dragon Capital is one of Ukraine's largest investment companies. It provides investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients. President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala, a Czech citizen, is its ultimate beneficiary, according to the Ukrainian state register.

Tags: #alfa_bank #amcu #dragon_capital #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 18.11.2019
S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

13:00 05.11.2019
Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

15:07 28.10.2019
Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

12:13 23.10.2019
Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

10:30 21.10.2019
Prices in primary housing market in Kyiv in Q3, 2019 exceed pre-crisis level

Prices in primary housing market in Kyiv in Q3, 2019 exceed pre-crisis level

12:10 10.10.2019
Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

16:00 01.10.2019
Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

15:14 30.09.2019
Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

18:05 23.09.2019
'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

15:06 19.09.2019
Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

Gazprom, Naftogaz to sign five-year contract, transit volume to reach 65 bcm in 2020 – source

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

LATEST

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

Gazprom, Naftogaz to sign five-year contract, transit volume to reach 65 bcm in 2020 – source

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD