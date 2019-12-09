Economy

17:48 09.12.2019

Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2019 increased by 0.1% compared to 0.7% in the previous month and 1.4% in November 2018, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine has reported.

With this in mind, in annual terms inflation in November slowed down to 5.1% from 6.5% in October, 7.5% in September and 8.8% in August.

Underlying inflation in November also fell to 0.1% from 0.7% in October this year.

The State Statistics Service said that since the beginning of the year, consumer prices in Ukraine have increased by 4.3%, and underlying inflation amounted to 4.2%.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine in 2018 fell to 9.8% compared with 13.7% in 2017. The inflation level achieved in November corresponds to the target range of the National Bank of 5% plus/minus one percentage point.

