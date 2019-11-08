Economy

17:11 08.11.2019

Inflation in Ukraine amounts to 0.7% in Oct, slows to 6.5% in annual terms – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine amounts to 0.7% in Oct, slows to 6.5% in annual terms – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine in October 2019 increased by 0.7%, as in the previous month, after falling by 0.3% in August, Ukraine's State Statistics Service has said.

At the same time, in annual terms inflation in October slowed down to 6.5% from 7.5% in September and 8.8% in August.

Underlying inflation in October slowed down to 0.7% from 1.2% in September this year, while in August it was minus 0.1%.

In general, since the beginning of the year (October 2019 to December 2018), consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 4.2%, underlying inflation was 4.1%.

