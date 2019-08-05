Economy

15:18 05.08.2019

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

1 min read
Ukraine has sent the United States a request to the United States seeking to buy more Javelin anti-tank systems, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor has said in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio Liberty service.

The U.S. diplomat said that Ukraine would like to buy more Javelin systems with the defense purpose under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program of the U.S. Department of Defense.

As reported, in November 2017, the U.S. Senate approved the draft defense budget, earmarking $350 million of military aid to Ukraine, including the supply of lethal defense weapons. In March 2018, the U.S. Department of State approved the sale of 37 Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine and 210 Javelin missiles for $47 million. According to the Ukrainian side, the delivery of U.S. anti-tank systems was ensured in April on conditions that defense weapons would not be used on the contact line in the Donbas military zone.

On May 22, first launches of missiles of Javelin anti-tank systems were made.

Tags: #taylor #javelin
Interfax-Ukraine
