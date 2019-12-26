Facts

17:54 26.12.2019

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

1 min read
U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

The United States hopes for a new deal to attract an American or other investor to Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) to prevent the company from being sold to a Chinese buyer, the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) online edition reports citing U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor.

Taylor told reporters in Kyiv that investors were being sought, and there were already several companies, both American and non-American, that are interested. There is real interest, due diligence, visits to the plant are already being held, they are checking the financial situation, he said.

According to the diplomat, the sale of the company to Chinese customers has not yet been closed, and there is a good chance to review it.

Taylor noted that the financial condition of the Chinese buyer, as mentioned in mass media, may be the reason for the review, the publication said.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aircraft, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It delivers products to more than 100 countries.

Tags: #motor_sich #taylor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 23.12.2019
Taylor: United States working on having a qualified person head embassy in Ukraine

Taylor: United States working on having a qualified person head embassy in Ukraine

12:59 06.12.2019
Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

17:45 05.12.2019
USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

14:10 14.11.2019
Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

17:52 13.11.2019
Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

18:04 06.11.2019
Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

13:44 12.09.2019
Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

12:05 15.08.2019
Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

14:46 09.08.2019
Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

14:43 09.08.2019
Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

LATEST

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Zelensky signs bill on lending state-owned, municipal property into law

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD