U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

The United States hopes for a new deal to attract an American or other investor to Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) to prevent the company from being sold to a Chinese buyer, the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth) online edition reports citing U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor.

Taylor told reporters in Kyiv that investors were being sought, and there were already several companies, both American and non-American, that are interested. There is real interest, due diligence, visits to the plant are already being held, they are checking the financial situation, he said.

According to the diplomat, the sale of the company to Chinese customers has not yet been closed, and there is a good chance to review it.

Taylor noted that the financial condition of the Chinese buyer, as mentioned in mass media, may be the reason for the review, the publication said.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aircraft, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It delivers products to more than 100 countries.