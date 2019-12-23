Facts

15:59 23.12.2019

Taylor: United States working on having a qualified person head embassy in Ukraine

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor has said when he leaves Ukraine his assistant Kristina A. Kvien will take over his responsibilities.

During an online Facebook broadcast on Monday, Taylor also said that Washington is working to ensure that a very qualified person takes up the post of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

"Deputy Mission Head Kristina A. Kvien is very well qualified and ready to take over from me the beginning of next month. She will be responsible for our embassy in the next few months, while the real ambassador, the next ambassador, is selected and then sent to the Senate for confirmation," Taylor said.

Taylor said that the United States is working to find a very well qualified person to head the embassy.

"I know that they are working to ensure that a very well-qualified person comes and replaces Christina. They are working right now to prepare this person. This person wants to come," Taylor said, adding that this person is very devoted to Ukraine.

Previously, U.S.-based Politico ezine reported that retired General Keith Dayton and acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker were being considered for the post.

