Kyiv, Washington continue negotiations on military assistance to Ukraine - former U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv

Kyiv and Washington continue discussions about what kind of weapons Ukraine needs, but in the future the United States will supply the systems that were mentioned earlier, said William Taylor, former Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Kyiv.

Taylor said in an exclusive interview with Television News Service (TSN) that the Ukrainian authorities, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense and his team were working closely with people at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to get an answer to this question. He said that America would like to extend the dialogue with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Chief of the General Staff, General Khomchak, about which specific systems Ukraine needs, specifying that such kind of discussions are ongoing.

He noted that the U.S. Congress signed up for specific weapons systems.

The diplomat said that those weapons had already been discussed. Those are anti-ship missiles, drones, radio communication equipment, which will be received. He added that this was an important component for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against Russians.