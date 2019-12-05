USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. William Taylor has announced the launch of a new five-year program of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support civil society in Ukraine.

The USAID is launching a new five-year program with a $10-million budget to support Ukraine's civil society, Taylor said at the Point of No Return civil society forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

The program will be implemented by the Unity Ukrainian organization together with the Ukrainian Center for Independent Political Research and the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law, he said.

Taylor also underscored the importance of investigating attacks on activists in Ukraine.