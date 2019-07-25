Economy

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine and Georgia could create a medical tourism cluster to promote medical services in the markets of Eastern countries, in particular, China, Paata Ratiani, the head of the Georgian Medical Tourism Council, has said.

"Georgia, together with Ukraine, can open some directions in China, open a joint clinic, or Ukrainian and Georgian clinics can be combined into one cluster," he said.

According to Ratiani, such a cluster can be formed together with the Ukrainian Association of Medical Tourism, as well as with individual clinics.

"We can occupy our niche in all directions. Most importantly, we should work together and develop precisely those directions that have an advantage in their region. In this case, the flow of medical tourists will be enough for both Ukraine and Georgia," the expert said.

Commenting on the development of medical tourism in Georgia, he said that in order to attract foreign patients, six large private clinics in his country created the Medical Tourism Council.

"Georgian private clinics teamed up to make Georgia a regional hub for medical tourism," he said.

