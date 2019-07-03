Economy

10:47 03.07.2019

Canada adds Ukraine to list of buyers of Canadian weapons

Canada has added Ukraine to the list of countries, to which the country is authorized to sell Canadian weapons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

"Yes, we are moving forward in discussions on the armed support for Ukraine. In addition to the military mission, in which Canada is involved, we also added Ukraine to the list for the purchase of Canadian weapons. And this is a positive decision," he said at a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Toronto on Tuesday, according to Zelensky's press service.

Trudeau said that there are already investments by Canadian companies in the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

"We will continue the UNIFIER operation, we will do everything for Ukraine to receive the necessary equipment," Trudeau said, according to Zelensky's press service.

Trudeau said support for Ukraine is important in the problems it faces, especially when it comes to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

And that is why we help train the Ukrainian army, train Ukrainian servicemen. We also added Ukraine to the list that allows the export of weapons. We recognize that this is a solution that allows us to counter Russia's actions," Trudeau said, according to the Ukrainian president's website.

Tags: #weapons #trudeau #ukraine #canada
