Economy

17:19 02.07.2019

UIA launches combined aircraft + bus service from Vinnytsia jointly with ATASS-Boryspil

1 min read
Ukraine International Airline (UIA) jointly with ATASS-Boryspil bus operator (earlier it carried passengers from the Boryspil international airport to the central railway station of Kyiv) launched intermodal transportation between Vinnytsia and Boryspil International Airport, the press service of the UIA has reported.

The UIA combined services connecting Vinnytsia and Kyiv are operated daily on Neoplan buses. Buses depart from Terminal D, Boryspil International Airport, at 20:25, and Terminal Square, Vinnytsia airport, at 03:00.

"UIA baggage and hand baggage allowance applies to this type of travelling. Meanwhile, passengers are not required to check-in their luggage for the bus service. Animals, bulky sporting equipment, non-folding wheelchairs, and weapons are not permitted for transportation by bus," the press service said.

The press service said that this is the first time UIA launches an intermodal service. The intermodal service is successfully provided by some European airlines.

Tags: #bus #aircraft #vinnytsia #uia #kyiv
