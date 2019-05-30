Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

The Ukrainian league of has been exclusively authorized to collect royalties for playing audio recordings of songs in hospitality units – restaurants, hotels, and cafes, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

According to the report, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry also accredited the Ukrainian Music Alliance nongovernmental organization to collect remuneration for the use of sound recordings by broadcasting organizations, program service providers, online broadcasters and other individuals who are involved in public broadcasting.

The funds collected by these organizations for collective exercise of copyright will be further distributed among performer and producers of phonograms and videograms, the ministry said.

As reported, the relevant competitions were held on May 6-10. In addition to them, two more competitions in the areas of cable broadcasting and succession had to take place, however, they were not held, since none of the organizations for collective exercise of copyright submitted the bids were sufficiently representative.

In this case, competitions in four other areas will be held at the end of September, that is, 14 months after the entry into force of the new law in the field of copyright.