Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

Inflation in Ukraine in April 2019 was 1% compared to 0.9% in March, 0.5% in February and 1% in January, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine has reported.

According to its data, in annual terms the growth of consumer prices in April accelerated to 8.8% from 8.6% in March, returning to the level of February.

Underlying inflation in April 2019 decreased to 0.4% after a 1.2% jump in March, and in annual terms to 7.4% from 7.6% in March, 7.8% in February, and 8.3% in January.

As reported, the growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in 2018 slowed down to 9.8% from 13.7% in 2017.

The quarterly forecast of the National Bank of Ukraine assumed the decrease in annual inflation by the end of the first quarter of this year to 8.4%, keeping it at this level in the second quarter with a further decline to 7.7% in the third quarter and 6.3% in 2019.