14:47 07.05.2019

Khmelnytsky biofuel plant to build 130 MW straw biostation

Khmelnytsky Biofuel Power Plant LLC has stated it intends to build a 130 MW biofuel power station (which corresponds to an electric power of 46.4 MW).

According to a company report in the register of environmental impact assessment, it is planned to use different types of straw in Hesston bales as fuel (270,000 tonnes per year).

The facility is to be built in Khmelnytsky region.

A land plot of 16 hectares, provided for the station, is owned by Khmelnytsky Biofuel Power Plant. The building area is expected to be 5 hectares.

It is assumed that the main equipment of the power plant and technology will be supplied by the Danish company Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor, BWSC.

As reported, in 2011 the Irish company Doneral FRS Group announced plans to build a biofuel power plant in Ukraine in three years. The object was to be placed in Krasyliv district of Khmelnytsky region. The amount of investment was estimated at $130 million, but the station was not built.

Tags: #fuel #khmelnytsky #ukraine
