Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:57 18.06.2025

Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

The parliament’s postponement of fines for non-compliance with the 5% bioethanol standard in gasoline will help ensure an increase in demand for fuel, since foreign suppliers have limited production capabilities for E-5 gasoline, believes Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 consulting group.

“This decision is a reaction to the seasonal increase in demand for gasoline both in Ukraine and in Europe and the limited production capacities of E-5 (5% bioethanol – EP) from foreign suppliers. They were already making it specifically for us, since the standard on the European fuel market is E-10,” Kuyun said in a comment to ENERGYREFORM on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the Rada did not repeal the law on adding at least 5% bioethanol to gasoline, it continues to operate, but in fact gas stations can sell E-0 (without adding bioethanol – EP), and they will not be punished for it until January 1, 2026.

At the same time, Kuyun expressed the opinion that the networks will act based on their fuel supply capabilities and will import both E-0 and E-5.

The head of A-95 emphasized that he had not seen any complaints about E-5 in the month and a half of its offer on the market.

"There were no problems. Our group did not receive any complaints, moreover, I did not see anything similar on social networks, which is indicative," Kuyun commented.

According to him, the six months for which the imposition of a fine for the absence of E-5 is postponed, gas stations can use to find opportunities for uninterrupted supply of the market with it from the beginning of 2026, including its mixing in Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada postponed until January 1, 2026 the imposition of fines on manufacturers, importers and sellers of fuel for violating the norm of adding at least 5% bioethanol to automobile gasoline.

