Economy

13:05 18.04.2019

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

1 min read
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia is banning exports of crude oil, petroleum products and coal to Ukraine.

"A few days ago the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers took the latest unfriendly step with respect to our country and expanded the list of Russian goods which cannot be imported to Ukrainian territory. In these conditions we are forced to protect our interests and take response measures," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the Russian cabinet.

Medvedev said he had signed a resolution "banning the export of Russian crude oil and petroleum products to Ukraine."

The document "determines a list of those goods that it will be possible to export to Ukraine only on the basis of separate decisions from June 1." "This category includes fuel and energy products, including coal as well as the oil and petroleum products," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #petroleum #russia #coal #oil #medvedev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 18.04.2019
CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

17:34 18.04.2019
Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

16:35 18.04.2019
Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

12:52 18.04.2019
Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

11:55 18.04.2019
Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

11:13 18.04.2019
Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

10:05 18.04.2019
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

10:00 18.04.2019
Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

17:08 17.04.2019
Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

LATEST

Uber to launch Uber Shuttle pilot project in Kyiv in May

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

Poltorak announces signing of contracts to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from partner countries

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD