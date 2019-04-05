Economy

12:35 05.04.2019

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

1 min read
World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

The World Bank has worsened the forecast for the growth of Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%, according to the April review of the World Bank "Europe and Central Asia Economic Update, Spring 2019: Financial Inclusion."

According to the document, the World Bank retained the forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 at the level of 3.4%, while for 2021 lowered to 3.7% from 3.8%.

According to the World Bank's new economic forecast, economic growth in Europe and Central Asia will slow down to 2.1% in 2019 from 3.1% last year due to a slowdown in the global growth and uncertain prospects.

According to the recent data of the State Statistics Service, in 2018 Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.3%.

Tags: #world_bank #ukraine #forecast #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:15 05.04.2019
Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

11:30 05.04.2019
Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

11:02 05.04.2019
Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

10:27 05.04.2019
Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

17:54 04.04.2019
Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

15:38 04.04.2019
Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

15:03 04.04.2019
Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

13:10 04.04.2019
Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

LATEST

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Finance ministry approves recruiting companies to select candidates to supervisory boards of Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukreximbank

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Wind Solar Energy to build wind farm of up to 190 MW in Zhytomyr region

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD