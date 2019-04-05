World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

The World Bank has worsened the forecast for the growth of Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%, according to the April review of the World Bank "Europe and Central Asia Economic Update, Spring 2019: Financial Inclusion."

According to the document, the World Bank retained the forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2020 at the level of 3.4%, while for 2021 lowered to 3.7% from 3.8%.

According to the World Bank's new economic forecast, economic growth in Europe and Central Asia will slow down to 2.1% in 2019 from 3.1% last year due to a slowdown in the global growth and uncertain prospects.

According to the recent data of the State Statistics Service, in 2018 Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.3%.