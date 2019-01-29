Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has met with Ukrainian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine Yevhen Marchuk, the president's press service said on Tuesday.

The meeting covered, among other things, various aspects of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations, including the possibility of boosting trade and economic cooperation, the press service said.

Lukashenko recalled that the highest level of bilateral trade had once been estimated at $8 billion.

"It was our best indicator. Today, it is somewhere around $5.5 billion. This, of course, is not our level. We can grow, and we are striving for this," the president said.

Marchuk in turn conveyed warm greetings from President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to the President of Belarus. "I saw him yesterday. He asked me to convey that he was pleased with how Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation had been developing, especially after the forum of regions and not only. The bilateral commission works like a clock," he said.