Economy

10:12 10.01.2019

Eight Ukrainian startups representing Ukraine at CES 2019 expo in Las Vegas — embassy

1 min read

Eight Ukrainians startups are representing Ukraine at one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2019, which is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States has said.

"Ukraine is represented by its own technology stage Ukraine Tech Pavilion at one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition Consumer Electronics Show 2019, which is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 8 to 11," the embassy said in a statement.

The statement says the startups are presenting various ideas and developments from modular lighting of photo studios to a food 3D printer.

"The participation of the Ukrainian companies in such a large-scale event as CES 2019 demonstrates the importance of developing the innovative vector in Ukraine’s cooperation with the United States and the interest of potential investors in Ukrainian ideas," the embassy said.

Tags: #startups #ukraine #ces
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

IMF points out weak economic growth in Ukraine

Ukraine announces 12 tenders to develop hydrocarbon fields within PSA for 50 years - Cabinet resolution

Minimum wage in Ukraine up to UAH 4,173

Russia bans estimated $510 mln in imports from Ukraine – Econ Ministry

Russia bans imports of gas turbines from Ukraine, except for civil aviation

Cabinet approves plan of measures for synchronization of Ukraine's power system with ENTSO-E

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

IMF schedules meeting of Executive Board to discuss cooperation with Ukraine for Dec 18

Ukraine fully uses 10 quotas for duty free exports of food to EU

Ukraine, Tunisia approve veterinary certificate for poultry exports

LATEST

Govt approves Kravtsov's appointment to post of Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 9.8% in 2018 - statistics

Naftogaz ready to discuss revision or refusal of second transit claim along with signing long-term contract - Kobolev

Competition agency closes case against DTEK

NBU approves new system of currency regulation, publishes roadmap of currency liberalization

Revenues of 2018 state budget in Ukraine 1.1% exceed target – Finance Ministry

Energomarket signs power sale and purchase contracts with 179 independent suppliers to work on new market

Govt posts balance of UAH 9.9 bln in hryvnia, UAH 47 bln in currency in early 2019

Ukraine almost triples pace of installing renewable energy facilities in 2018, to 740 MW

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD