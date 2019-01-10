Eight Ukrainian startups representing Ukraine at CES 2019 expo in Las Vegas — embassy

Eight Ukrainians startups are representing Ukraine at one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2019, which is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States has said.

"Ukraine is represented by its own technology stage Ukraine Tech Pavilion at one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition Consumer Electronics Show 2019, which is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 8 to 11," the embassy said in a statement.

The statement says the startups are presenting various ideas and developments from modular lighting of photo studios to a food 3D printer.

"The participation of the Ukrainian companies in such a large-scale event as CES 2019 demonstrates the importance of developing the innovative vector in Ukraine’s cooperation with the United States and the interest of potential investors in Ukrainian ideas," the embassy said.