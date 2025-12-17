Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

Oschadbank has concluded a number of loan agreements with enterprises that are part of the Kernel group of companies, one of the largest agricultural holdings, for a total amount of $77 million, the bank's press service reported.

According to the report, nearly half of the lending volume can be allocated by Kernel for investment purposes. These are non-renewable credit lines totaling $36.7 million, open for seven years. The funds are intended to update the agricultural machinery and equipment fleet to ensure the uninterrupted cultivation of agricultural land. They will also be used to finance/refinance capital expenditures related to the reconstruction of the Transbulk Terminal grain terminal in Chornomorsk, which belongs to the agricultural holding company.

"This is the second largest grain terminal in the country. It was damaged by a Russian missile attack in 2023. The company is carrying out work to restore it and increase productivity," Oschadbank noted.

Oschadbank also noted that the agreement allows the borrower to withdraw the entire $77 million credit limit during the term of the agreement to replenish working capital, provided that the limits for investment lending are reduced. Group companies can replenish working capital for the purchase of grain, fertilizers, plant protection products, fuels and lubricants, and other goods, works, and services.

"When market leaders collaborate, development opportunities always multiply. Our partnership with Kernel began at the start of the full-scale invasion. Today, we have finalized the largest loan agreement of 2025 among all Ukrainian banks, totaling $77 million. Developing Ukraine's export agricultural potential is important for strengthening the state's economy. This is Kernel's main business direction and one of Oschadbank's priorities," emphasized Yuriy Katsion, Oschadbank's Deputy Chairman of the Board responsible for corporate business.

"For Kernel, it is important to work with reliable partners willing to contribute to the implementation of strategic plans. Obtaining the limit was the result of our effective work and reliable reputation. Our cooperation with Oschadbank proves once again that the synergy between businesses and state financial institutions, aimed at supporting the agricultural sector and the stability of the Ukrainian economy, strengthens confidence in Ukrainian companies' development and helps them effectively overcome modern challenges," said Serhiy Volkov, Financial Director of the Kernel Group of Companies.