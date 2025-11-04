Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

The Agrotrade agricultural holding has completed its winter wheat sowing campaign on 11,600 hectares across Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

Agrotrade noted that compared to last year, the area under winter wheat has been reduced by 20%. The reduction is due to adjustments in crop rotation structure and optimization in favor of more profitable crops.

"The sowing campaign was carried out successfully and on schedule. Despite a lack of moisture in early September and excessive soil wetness in October, all areas were planted on time," the holding said.

According to the group's chief agronomist, Hennadiy Maly, the company introduced several new technological approaches this year. In particular, winter wheat was sown immediately after soybean harvesting, without additional tillage. In addition, on some fields, the wheat was planted with wide row spacing to allow for inter-row soybean sowing in the spring.

"The area under this experiment is still small, but global experience shows the high efficiency of such a practice, so we decided to test it in our own conditions and analyze the results," Maly noted.

The Agrotrade Group is a vertically integrated holding covering the full agricultural production cycle, including farming, processing, storage, and trading of agricultural products. The group cultivates over 70,000 hectares of land, with key crops including sunflower, corn, winter wheat, soybeans, and rapeseed. It operates its own network of grain elevators with a total storage capacity of 570,000 tons.

The group also produces hybrid seeds of corn, sunflower, barley, and winter wheat. In 2014, a seed plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons was built at the group's Kolos seed farm in Kharkiv region.

Agrotrade was founded by businessman Vsevolod Kozhemiako.