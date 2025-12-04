Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:25 04.12.2025

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits


At a meeting on Thursday, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) decided to fine Tna Corporate Solutions LLC (USA) UAH 510,000 for violating concentration legislation when acquiring shares in the charter capital of Agrarian Holding Avangard LLC, Financial Consulting Company Avangard Ltd., and Trade-Agro LLC.

According to the report, TNA Corporate Solutions LLC (USA) violated the legislation on the protection of economic competition three times when implementing concentrations by acquiring ownership of shares in the charter capital of the aforementioned companies. This gave TNA Corporate Solutions LLC more than 50% of the votes in the supreme management body of business entities without the relevant permits from the AMCU bodies.

In the Ukrainian business context, TNA Corporate Solutions LLC appears as the founder or ultimate beneficial owner of the agricultural holding Ukrlandfarming, PrJSC Western Trading and Industrial House, Ptakhofabryka Kovtunivska, and Dakor West. The ultimate beneficiary of TNA Corporate Solutions LLC is Nicholas Anthony Piazza.

Ukrlandfarming is one of the largest agricultural holdings in Eurasia. It grows grains, raises cattle, and distributes machinery, fertilizers, and seeds.

