Number of loans issued under eOselia program in Ukraine down by 8.7% in 2025

Partner banks under the state affordable mortgage program eOselia issued a total of 7,769 loans in 2025, which is 8.7% fewer than in the previous year, according to data from the program's operator, PJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo).

"Under the affordable mortgage program during this period [2025], partner banks issued loans totaling nearly UAH 15 billion. Of these, 4,881 loans were for 'first-sale' housing, including 1,499 apartments in buildings at the construction stage," the statement said.

At the same time, compared with 2024, the total amount of loans issued in 2025 increased by 1.5%, from UAH 14.6 billion to UAH 14.8 billion.

The loans were received, in particular, by 2,891 servicemen and security sector personnel, 2,826 Ukrainians without their own housing, 909 internally displaced persons, 427 healthcare workers, 383 educators, 209 veterans, and 124 researchers. As a result, 4,204 children obtained their own homes.

Since the launch of the program in 2022, 22,620 families have purchased their own housing, and the total volume of loans issued amounts to UAH 38.923 billion.

Ukrfinzhytlo reminded that from January 11, 2026, in accordance with amendments to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 856, servicemen mobilized during martial law will be able to take advantage of a preferential mortgage at 3% per annum, on par with contract servicemen.

As reported, the eOselia affordable mortgage lending program has been operating in Ukraine since October 2022. A preferential mortgage at 3% per annum for up to 20 years with a down payment starting from 20% of the housing price is available to servicemen, security and defense sector employees, healthcare workers, educators, and researchers; a 7% rate applies to war veterans, combatants, internally displaced persons, and citizens who do not own housing exceeding the normative area.

Under the program's terms, preferential categories of participants may purchase housing in buildings under construction and in buildings no older than three years, as well as housing up to 10 years old in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions. Other participants may purchase housing in buildings no older than three years or in construction-stage projects. IDPs may participate in the eOselia program at 7% per annum and purchase housing up to 20 years old in any settlement across Ukraine where the program operates.

Certificates received under the eRecovery program may be used as the initial down payment for purchasing housing under the eOselia program.

Ten partner banks participate in the program: Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, Sky Bank, Credit Dnipro Bank, Globus Bank, TAScombank, Bisbank, and RadaBank.