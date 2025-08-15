Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:12 15.08.2025

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list
Photo: https://t.me/diia_gov/

Ukraine's Diia platform has expanded its list of partner banks for the Diia.Card.

"From now on, you can open a multi-account card with À-Bank. Forget about juggling several bank cards for government payments — funds will be deposited directly to your universal Diia.Card," the platform's press service wrote on its Telegram channel.

Cards can be obtained via the Diia app or a partner bank's app. The current list of partner banks includes PrivatBank, Monobank, Bank Credit Dnipro, and À-Bank.

The service is implemented by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation with support from the Diia Support Project, carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine with funding from Sweden.

Tags: #diiakartka #bank

