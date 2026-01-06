Maximum unemployment benefit increased by UAH 647 from Jan 2026

In 2026, the maximum unemployment benefit is UAH 8,647, and the minimum is UAH 3,900, said Yulia Zhovtiak, director of the State Employment Center.

"As of January 1, Ukraine’s minimum wage has increased to UAH 8,647. This indicator is a key economic component of active employment promotion programs implemented by the State Employment Service. Therefore, together with this social standard, the main benefit payments for individuals and compensation for businesses automatically increase," Yulia Zhovtiak wrote on Facebook.

She said that support for jobseekers has also risen: the maximum unemployment benefit now stands at UAH 8,647, while the minimum benefit is UAH 3,900 (compared with UAH 8,000 and UAH 3,000, respectively, in 2025).

According to Zhovtiak, 1.4 million people have received such assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The compensation for employing internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking work has also increased to UAH 17,294, up from UAH 16,000 in 2025.

In addition, reimbursement for hiring veterans has risen to UAH 8,647, while compensation for employing young people under 35 in their first job has increased to UAH 4,323.

"Thanks to these compensation programs, nearly 62,000 internally displaced persons, almost 800 veterans, and 2,800 young people have been employed," the director said.

Among other measures, compensation for creating workplaces for people with disabilities has increased: for Group I disabilities to UAH 129,705, and for Group II to UAH 86,470 (compared with UAH 120,000 and UAH 80,000, respectively, in 2025).

Under the Recovery Army project, payment for a full month of socially useful work now amounts to UAH 12,970, rising to UAH 17,294 for frontline territories as well as veterans.

As Zhovtiak added, 82,000 people have participated in temporary jobs under the project, with over 330,000 job referrals issued.