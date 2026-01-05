Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:36 05.01.2026

Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

2 min read
Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

The increase in excise duties on fuel from January 1, 2026 did not lead to an increase in prices, said Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 consulting company.

"How did we manage to 'swallow' excise duties? By reducing the purchase price of fuel in December due to the decline in world oil prices. Plus on taxes, minus on purchases – thus broke even," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to the expert, from December 31 to January 5, the price of diesel increased by one kopeck per liter, while the price of A-95 gasoline decreased by one kopeck.

Meanwhile, the director of A-95 predicts a UAH 1/liter increase in LPG prices in the near future.

"The only thing that surprised me was LPG, which is holding up and retaining all the prerequisites for a price increase in the near future. I think we will see an additional hryvnia in the near future," he noted.

As reported, the third stage of the planned increase in excise duties on motor fuel took place in Ukraine on January 1, 2026. In particular, the tax on gasoline increased by UAH 1.75/liter, the tax on diesel fuel increased by UAH 2.25/liter, and the tax on LPG increased by UAH 1.5/liter.

Prior to that, a two-stage increase in excise taxes on fuel took place from September 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025. As a result, the tax on LPG increased by a total of UAH 6.4/liter, the tax on gasoline increased by UAH 3/liter, and the tax on diesel fuel increased by UAH 4/liter.

On July 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law on the Phased Increase of the Excise Tax on Motor Fuel.

Tags: #kuyun

MORE ABOUT

16:57 18.06.2025
Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

E-audit system using SAF-T UA files launched in Ukraine on Jan 1 – tax authorities

Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

AD
AD