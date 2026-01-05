Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

The increase in excise duties on fuel from January 1, 2026 did not lead to an increase in prices, said Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 consulting company.

"How did we manage to 'swallow' excise duties? By reducing the purchase price of fuel in December due to the decline in world oil prices. Plus on taxes, minus on purchases – thus broke even," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to the expert, from December 31 to January 5, the price of diesel increased by one kopeck per liter, while the price of A-95 gasoline decreased by one kopeck.

Meanwhile, the director of A-95 predicts a UAH 1/liter increase in LPG prices in the near future.

"The only thing that surprised me was LPG, which is holding up and retaining all the prerequisites for a price increase in the near future. I think we will see an additional hryvnia in the near future," he noted.

As reported, the third stage of the planned increase in excise duties on motor fuel took place in Ukraine on January 1, 2026. In particular, the tax on gasoline increased by UAH 1.75/liter, the tax on diesel fuel increased by UAH 2.25/liter, and the tax on LPG increased by UAH 1.5/liter.

Prior to that, a two-stage increase in excise taxes on fuel took place from September 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025. As a result, the tax on LPG increased by a total of UAH 6.4/liter, the tax on gasoline increased by UAH 3/liter, and the tax on diesel fuel increased by UAH 4/liter.

On July 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law on the Phased Increase of the Excise Tax on Motor Fuel.