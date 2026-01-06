Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:30 06.01.2026

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih repairs fifth diesel locomotive under locomotive restoration program

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant PJSC (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) continues to restore the operability of diesel locomotives at Railway Shop No. 2 under the GAP-III program for repairing high-risk equipment.

According to materials published in the company's corporate magazine Metallurg, the TEM2U-8679 diesel locomotive was recently repaired, becoming the fifth restored locomotive under the GAP-III repair program. The refurbished locomotive was put back on the rails at the end of 2025.

Under this program, five locomotives have been repaired at Railway Shop No. 2 during the period of the full-scale war. The purpose of these repairs is to improve technical condition, ensure accident-free operation, and provide stable performance of the diesel locomotives used in the company's rail transportation.

The first locomotive repaired under the program was the TEM2-2203, manufactured back in 1970, while the final unit in the group of five restored machines was the TEM2U-8679. Specialists from Railway Shop No. 2 and a contracting organization replaced diesel engine components, cooling sections, and wheelsets on the TEM2U-8679, repaired electrical equipment and cabling, installed a new battery, and worked to restore compressor operability, among other tasks.

Going forward, the company plans to install modern equipment on its diesel locomotives, including American engines, control systems, and running gear.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine's largest producer of rolled steel products. It specializes in long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns Ukraine's largest mining and metallurgical plant, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as well as a number of smaller companies, including PJSC ArcelorMittal Beryslav.

