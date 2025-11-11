National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/10/12

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has imposed a corrective measure on MP and fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, temporarily suspending his voting rights for 64.98292% of shares in the International Investment Bank (IIB, Kyiv), which he holds indirectly, until the violation is remedied.

According to the announcement on the NBU’s website, the relevant decision was made by the Committee on Banking Supervision, Regulation, Payment System Monitoring on October 20 of this year.

In addition, the Committee prohibited the exercise of voting rights for these shares by PJSC Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund Prime Assets Capital, which directly owns them.

As reported earlier, on April 28, 2025, the NBU’s Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation recognized the business reputation of Petro Poroshenko, the owner of 64.98292% of the shares in the International Investment Bank (IIB), as unsatisfactory due to the sanctions imposed on him by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) under the presidential decree of February 12, 2025.

As the NBU stated at the time, this decision does not affect the bank’s operations or its interactions with clients – both individuals and legal entities, as well as charitable organizations. At that time, the National Bank reported that other measures of influence, such as the suspension of voting rights, had not been applied to Poroshenko in connection with the recognition of his business reputation as unsatisfactory.

Earlier, on April 11, Poroshenko stated that the NBU was planning to recognize him as a "person with an unsatisfactory business reputation," using the presidential decree on sanctions as the basis.

He also described this as a stage of "political field cleansing and creating problems for the opposition."

Poroshenko’s lawyers, in turn, announced that they would appeal the NBU’s decision.

According to NBU data, as of September 1, 2025, the International Investment Bank (IIB) ranked 29th among 60 banks in Ukraine in terms of total assets (UAH 10.85 billion). Its share in the total banking system assets is 0.28%. The bank reported a net loss of UAH 15.3 million over the first eight months of the year.