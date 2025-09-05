Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:54 05.09.2025

OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

OTP Bank predicts a significant increase in lending in the renewable energy sector next year, member of the bank's board Alla Biniashvili said.

"What, in our opinion, will be the driver? Of course, renewable energy. It is already appearing, so far mostly in state-owned banks, but all other banks also prioritize financing energy security and renewable energy. And we expect a significant increase in its share in its portfolio next year, and in the portfolios of other banks as well," she said at the Global Outlook: Strategic Momentum conference organized by the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv on Friday.

Biniashvili noted that the banking sector is currently characterized by a high level of liquidity, but enterprises also hold significant balances on their accounts due to uncertainty and lack of investment.

According to her, the main lending sectors currently remain agriculture, food industry, trade and defense. She noted that in these industries, banks are competing with each other for clients, lowering rates and offering new conditions.

Among the key risks for the banking sector, Biniashvili named the geopolitical situation, import needs for energy security, lower harvests, as well as personnel shortages. At the same time, she said, against the background of international guarantees and risk-sharing programs, banks will be able to provide about 30% growth in lending in 2026.

