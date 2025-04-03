Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:37 03.04.2025

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

2 min read
Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

The spring sowing campaign has started in the fields of the southern cluster of the agroholding TAS Agro (the territories of Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions), with the focus on sunflower, under which 2,764 hectares will be allocated, the agroholding's press service reported on Facebook.

"Production units are fully supplied with seed material, fertilizers, plant protection products and fuel and lubricants. Modern technological complexes are involved in the sowing, which increase the accuracy of sowing and increase work productivity," noted Andriy Zvarych, director of TAS Agro Pivden.

At the same time, preparatory work for sowing is currently underway in the central, northern and western clusters of TAS Agro. In particular, in the northern cluster of TAS Agro, which is in Chernihiv region, equipment is currently being prepared for future spring fieldwork. In the fields of TAS Agro West, the stage of pre-sowing soil preparation is being completed - moisture closure on an area of 13,500 hectares.

In addition, the enterprise TAS Agro Center continues comprehensive care for crops and conducts another top dressing of winter wheat using KAS-32 in a mixture with ammonium thiosulfate.

The agricultural holding TAS Agro was established in 2014. Its land bank includes 88,000 hectares in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions. It specializes in crop production, the capacity of the agroholding's elevators is about 250,000 tonnes. The livestock business is represented by a cattle herd of 5,500 heads, of which 2,500 heads are dairy herds.

Tags: #agroholding #sowing #sunshine

MORE ABOUT

21:03 21.03.2025
Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

19:09 18.09.2024
Agrarians to have time to sow winter wheat on projected 4.5-5 mln ha, despite lag in sowing rate – ministry

Agrarians to have time to sow winter wheat on projected 4.5-5 mln ha, despite lag in sowing rate – ministry

20:50 10.05.2024
Farmers sow 4.32 mln ha with spring crops for 2024 harvest

Farmers sow 4.32 mln ha with spring crops for 2024 harvest

10:42 01.03.2024
2024 sowing season starts in Ukraine with 22,300 ha sown with grains in four regions

2024 sowing season starts in Ukraine with 22,300 ha sown with grains in four regions

19:55 20.02.2024
Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

20:55 26.05.2023
Ukraine sows spring grains on almost 97% targeted area – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine sows spring grains on almost 97% targeted area – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

15:42 26.04.2023
Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

19:42 06.02.2023
Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

13:08 09.05.2022
Sowing pace in Ukraine lags behind last year by 20-30%, state of crops much worse – Minister Solsky

Sowing pace in Ukraine lags behind last year by 20-30%, state of crops much worse – Minister Solsky

13:14 29.03.2022
State ready to provide farmers with up to UAH 20 bln of state guarantees for sowing season 2022 - Shmyhal

State ready to provide farmers with up to UAH 20 bln of state guarantees for sowing season 2022 - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

LATEST

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund seeks post-war compensation of EUR 100,000, extension to legal entities

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukrainian govt approves EUR 100 mln loan from EIB for water supply and sewerage reconstruction – PM

AD
AD
Empire School
AD