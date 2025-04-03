Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

The spring sowing campaign has started in the fields of the southern cluster of the agroholding TAS Agro (the territories of Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions), with the focus on sunflower, under which 2,764 hectares will be allocated, the agroholding's press service reported on Facebook.

"Production units are fully supplied with seed material, fertilizers, plant protection products and fuel and lubricants. Modern technological complexes are involved in the sowing, which increase the accuracy of sowing and increase work productivity," noted Andriy Zvarych, director of TAS Agro Pivden.

At the same time, preparatory work for sowing is currently underway in the central, northern and western clusters of TAS Agro. In particular, in the northern cluster of TAS Agro, which is in Chernihiv region, equipment is currently being prepared for future spring fieldwork. In the fields of TAS Agro West, the stage of pre-sowing soil preparation is being completed - moisture closure on an area of 13,500 hectares.

In addition, the enterprise TAS Agro Center continues comprehensive care for crops and conducts another top dressing of winter wheat using KAS-32 in a mixture with ammonium thiosulfate.

The agricultural holding TAS Agro was established in 2014. Its land bank includes 88,000 hectares in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions. It specializes in crop production, the capacity of the agroholding's elevators is about 250,000 tonnes. The livestock business is represented by a cattle herd of 5,500 heads, of which 2,500 heads are dairy herds.