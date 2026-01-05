Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:20 05.01.2026

Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

2 min read
Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025 received from authorized banks a total of more than 30,000 preferential loans under the state program Affordable Loans 5-7-9%, which is 20% or 5,000 loans more than the figure for 2024, while their total volume increased by only 1% - to UAH 94 billion, according to data on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

"Since the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, 98,688 loans totaling UAH 370.4 billion have been issued [including 72,267 loans worth UAH 185.2 billion by state-owned banks]. Since the start of the program in 2020, a total of 134,510 loan agreements totaling UAH 460 billion have been signed, of which 92,743 agreements worth UAH 211.8 billion were issued by state-owned banks," the Ministry of Finance reported.

By purpose, as of January 5, 2026, the loans are distributed as follows: UAH 57.9 billion for investment purpose; UAH 80.71 billion for working capital financing; UAH 50.03 billion for agricultural producers; UAH 55.67 billion for agricultural processing; UAH 3.95 billion for energy service financing; UAH 56.84 billion for anti-war purposes; and UAH 55.05 billion for lending in high-risk war zones.

As of early January 2026, some 47 banks are participating in the program. The leader, both in terms of the number of agreements and total volume, is state-owned PrivatBank with 62,600 agreements totaling UAH 94.1 billion. The top five also include: Oschadbank – 20,400 agreements for UAH 57 billion; FUIB – nearly 6,800 agreements totaling UAH 46.2 billion; Raiffeisen Bank – over 7,000 agreements for UAH 34.5 billion; and ProCreditBank – 6,000 agreements totaling UAH 34 billion.

The second tier of leaders includes: Ukrgasbank – nearly 7,300 agreements for UAH 33 billion; Ukreximbank – 2,000 agreements for nearly UAH 21 billion; OTP Bank – 2,600 agreements for UAH 18.9 billion; Kredobank – 4,600 agreements for UAH 18.7 billion; and Crédit Agricole Bank – 2,300 agreements totaling UAH 17.4 billion.

The Ministry of Finance reminded that the program is implemented by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF), whose sole participant is the Government of Ukraine, represented by the Ministry of Finance, which coordinates all key aspects of the Fund’s activities.

Tags: #banks #loans

MORE ABOUT

18:48 03.12.2025
Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

16:36 18.11.2025
State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

11:40 07.11.2025
NBU fines banks: Alliance – UAH 83.5 mln, MTB – UAH 78.2 mln, Universal – UAH 27.3 mln, UkrSib – UAH 11.5 mln

NBU fines banks: Alliance – UAH 83.5 mln, MTB – UAH 78.2 mln, Universal – UAH 27.3 mln, UkrSib – UAH 11.5 mln

20:26 28.10.2025
Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

20:45 22.10.2025
Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

20:03 21.10.2025
Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

14:44 20.10.2025
Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

20:15 15.10.2025
Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

17:51 23.09.2025
Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

20:24 18.09.2025
EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

E-audit system using SAF-T UA files launched in Ukraine on Jan 1 – tax authorities

Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

AD
AD