Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025 received from authorized banks a total of more than 30,000 preferential loans under the state program Affordable Loans 5-7-9%, which is 20% or 5,000 loans more than the figure for 2024, while their total volume increased by only 1% - to UAH 94 billion, according to data on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

"Since the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, 98,688 loans totaling UAH 370.4 billion have been issued [including 72,267 loans worth UAH 185.2 billion by state-owned banks]. Since the start of the program in 2020, a total of 134,510 loan agreements totaling UAH 460 billion have been signed, of which 92,743 agreements worth UAH 211.8 billion were issued by state-owned banks," the Ministry of Finance reported.

By purpose, as of January 5, 2026, the loans are distributed as follows: UAH 57.9 billion for investment purpose; UAH 80.71 billion for working capital financing; UAH 50.03 billion for agricultural producers; UAH 55.67 billion for agricultural processing; UAH 3.95 billion for energy service financing; UAH 56.84 billion for anti-war purposes; and UAH 55.05 billion for lending in high-risk war zones.

As of early January 2026, some 47 banks are participating in the program. The leader, both in terms of the number of agreements and total volume, is state-owned PrivatBank with 62,600 agreements totaling UAH 94.1 billion. The top five also include: Oschadbank – 20,400 agreements for UAH 57 billion; FUIB – nearly 6,800 agreements totaling UAH 46.2 billion; Raiffeisen Bank – over 7,000 agreements for UAH 34.5 billion; and ProCreditBank – 6,000 agreements totaling UAH 34 billion.

The second tier of leaders includes: Ukrgasbank – nearly 7,300 agreements for UAH 33 billion; Ukreximbank – 2,000 agreements for nearly UAH 21 billion; OTP Bank – 2,600 agreements for UAH 18.9 billion; Kredobank – 4,600 agreements for UAH 18.7 billion; and Crédit Agricole Bank – 2,300 agreements totaling UAH 17.4 billion.

The Ministry of Finance reminded that the program is implemented by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF), whose sole participant is the Government of Ukraine, represented by the Ministry of Finance, which coordinates all key aspects of the Fund’s activities.