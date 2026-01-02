Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:13 02.01.2026

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

In January, the maximum throughput capacity of interstate crossings for importing electricity from the European Union to the joint Ukraine-Moldova regulation block increased to 2,450 MW.

According to Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel on Friday, this development is the result of cooperation between transmission system operators within the Eastern Europe Capacity Calculation Region (EE CCR), ENTSO-E, and the TSCnet Regional Coordination Center.

"Increasing technical capacity for electricity imports into Ukraine during the cold season and amid Russian attacks is undoubtedly a positive change. It provides us with additional opportunities to balance the power system and enhances its resilience to various threats," said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of Ukrenergo.

At the same time, he noted that electricity imports are a matter of both technical capacity and market conditions. That is, factors such as the technical capacity of cross-border lines and electricity prices in Ukraine and neighboring countries are decisive.

"Nevertheless, in any case, the January increase in the maximum import capacity from EU countries is a factor that positively affects our power system. By the way, in terms of daily import volumes, we have already surpassed last year’s highest level," emphasized the head of the national system operator.

Ukrenergo added that the technical capacity of cross-border interconnections for electricity imports into Ukraine and Moldova is determined monthly within the framework of EE CCR. The previous value of the maximum coordinated import capacity for the Ukraine-Moldova block was 2,150 MW.

Tags: #opportunities #import

MORE ABOUT

19:46 24.12.2025
Gas import volume in 2025 will amount to 6 bln cubic meters – Naftogaz commercial director

Gas import volume in 2025 will amount to 6 bln cubic meters – Naftogaz commercial director

20:36 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

19:38 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

16:19 10.12.2025
Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

19:54 09.12.2025
Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

19:49 26.11.2025
Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

19:57 29.10.2025
Hungary not to unilaterally lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural products import – minister

Hungary not to unilaterally lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural products import – minister

20:23 23.10.2025
Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

19:32 10.10.2025
Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Some 423 MW of new balancing capacity already added to power system after first 2 special auctions – Ukrenergo

Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine extends export restrictions on timber and scrap metal through 2026 – PM

General fund revenues of Ukraine's state budget rise by 22.4% in 2025 – Finance Ministry

Energy Support Fund secures over EUR 1.5 bln in grants from partners for restoration of energy system

Launching its own ETS to facilitate process of implementing SVAM for Ukrainian businesses – Minister of Economy

UkrArmoTech presented the Ukrainian version of the legendary HMMWV

AD
AD