Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

In January, the maximum throughput capacity of interstate crossings for importing electricity from the European Union to the joint Ukraine-Moldova regulation block increased to 2,450 MW.

According to Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel on Friday, this development is the result of cooperation between transmission system operators within the Eastern Europe Capacity Calculation Region (EE CCR), ENTSO-E, and the TSCnet Regional Coordination Center.

"Increasing technical capacity for electricity imports into Ukraine during the cold season and amid Russian attacks is undoubtedly a positive change. It provides us with additional opportunities to balance the power system and enhances its resilience to various threats," said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of Ukrenergo.

At the same time, he noted that electricity imports are a matter of both technical capacity and market conditions. That is, factors such as the technical capacity of cross-border lines and electricity prices in Ukraine and neighboring countries are decisive.

"Nevertheless, in any case, the January increase in the maximum import capacity from EU countries is a factor that positively affects our power system. By the way, in terms of daily import volumes, we have already surpassed last year’s highest level," emphasized the head of the national system operator.

Ukrenergo added that the technical capacity of cross-border interconnections for electricity imports into Ukraine and Moldova is determined monthly within the framework of EE CCR. The previous value of the maximum coordinated import capacity for the Ukraine-Moldova block was 2,150 MW.