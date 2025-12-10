Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports in November rose by 17.2% to 414,700 MWh, reaching their highest level since the start of 2025, according to the DIXI Group analytical center, citing data from Energy Map.

"Daily fluctuations in imports are closely correlated with Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Peak import volumes are recorded mainly on the next day or one day after massive attacks, when available generation declines and the capacity deficit increases," the center reported.

In particular, following the attack on October 30, imports jumped on November 1 to 23,600 MWh, up 86.3% from the previous day. A similar pattern was observed after strikes on November 8 and 19, as well as following attacks on November 25 and November 29.

In November, the largest increase in imports came from Slovakia, where volumes rose 10.3 times. Supplies from Moldova doubled, while imports from Hungary increased by 2.5%. Imports from Romania and Poland, by contrast, declined by 7.6% and 22.9%, respectively.

By source, Hungary accounted for 184,500 MWh of imports (44.5%), Slovakia for 78,600 MWh (19.0%), Romania for 71,000 MWh (17.1%), Poland for 61,800 MWh (14.9%), and Moldova for 18,800 MWh (4.5%).

Compared with the same month last year (162.4 thousand MWh), imports in November 2025 increased 2.6 times.

The maximum agreed commercial import capacity from the EU has been set at 2.1 GW since December 2024. On average in November 2025, capacity utilization stood at 27.4%, though it rose significantly during peak evening demand hours.

At the same time, Ukraine cut electricity exports in November by 94.2%, to 5,300 MWh, marking the lowest monthly figure since September 2024.

By comparison, exports totaled 90,800 MWh in October this year and 41,900 MWh in November last year.

Electricity exports in November were minimal and took place only until November 10, after which they ceased entirely from November 11. The main export volumes were delivered at night between 01:00 and 05:00, as well as in the morning and daytime from 09:00 to 14:00.

Ukraine has reached an agreement with ENTSO-E to increase the maximum cross-border transmission capacity for electricity imports from 2.1 GW to 2.3 GW starting December 1, 2025.