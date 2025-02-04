Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:56 04.02.2025

Ukraine considers SCZone site for food hub in Egypt – ministry

2 min read
Ukraine considers SCZone site for food hub in Egypt – ministry

As part of a visit to Egypt, Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitaliy Koval, met with Walid Gamal el Din, CEO of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), which encompasses six ports, the ministry reported.

The ministry stated that Minister Koval and Ukraine's Ambassador to Egypt Mykola Nahorny, acting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's instructions, explored the potential for creating a food hub in Egypt. They inspected port infrastructure and locations where Ukrainian businesses could establish storage and logistics facilities, including silos and warehouses.

"SCZone is Egypt's key economic zone, offering favorable conditions for investors and industrial development. Our goal is for Ukrainian agrarians not just to export raw materials but to use special economic zones for processing. Ukrainian products should enter African markets with added value, such as flour, pasta, and other food products," Koval said.

He emphasized that SCZone allows for creating production sites and industrial zones with tax and customs benefits, simplified registration procedures, and access to a vast market of over 1.3 billion consumers across Africa and the Arab world.

"Ukraine is a strategic player in global food security, and collaboration with SCZone opens new prospects for our agrarians and exporters. We're working to ensure that Ukrainian products are even more accessible on African markets," the minister concluded.

Tags: #ukraine #ports #egypt

MORE ABOUT

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

10:30 06.05.2025
Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

20:27 01.05.2025
European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

18:27 01.05.2025
Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

09:29 01.05.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

14:02 25.04.2025
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

20:21 24.04.2025
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

21:45 18.04.2025
Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

LATEST

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Oschadbank forms consortium with Ukrgasbank, FUIB for UAH 2.8 bln loan to defense industry under state guarantee in Q4 2024

New ship of Dutch Navy made of pre-war Mariupol steel of Metinvest

Ukrainian fertilizer producers discuss import control, opportunities for increasing exports

Construction costs in Ukraine have doubled since start of war – DIM

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

AD
AD