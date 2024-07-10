Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has met with his Danish and Dutch counterparts, Troels Lund Poulsen and Ruben Brekelmans, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

"The key issue of the meeting was the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. We are preparing to meet modern fighter jets in the Ukrainian skies. I am sure that these aircraft will significantly strengthen the defense of our cities against russian missile terror and strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the sky," he said on Facebook.

The officials also addressed the issue of investment in the defense industry of Ukraine.

"Denmark is the first NATO country to directly finance Ukrainian production of arms and ammunition. Thank you, Denmark, for your leadership! The first contract will be signed soon," Umerov said.

According to the Ukrainian minister, another priority is the creation of joint ventures.

"We discussed a model of joint investment in the production of weapons, which will help strengthen our defense capabilities. For this purpose, the Ministry of Defense is creating the Defense Fund, which will become the main partner for our foreign allies in the matter of creating joint enterprises," he said.