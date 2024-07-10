White House publishes joint statement by USA, Netherlands and Denmark on sending F-16 to Ukraine

The governments of Denmark and the Netherlands are in the process of transferring American-made F-16s to Ukraine with the support of the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a joint statement on the F-16 for Ukraine.

“We, the co-leaders of the Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine, have been working to provide operational F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Danish and Dutch governments are in the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the support of the United States. The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer,” the statement reads.

Countries indicate that they are currently unable to provide additional information for operational security reasons.

“We are grateful to Belgium and Norway for committing to provide further aircraft, and to the other members of the Air Force Capability Coalition for their support. We are committed to further enhancing Ukraine’s air capabilities, which will include squadrons of modern fourth generation F-16 multi-role aircraft,” the statement says.

It is also noted that the coalition intends to help in aircraft support and armament, as well as support further pilot training to improve operational efficiency.

“We will continue to coordinate jointly in support of Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden, Schoof and Frederiksen said.