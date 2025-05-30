Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:37 30.05.2025

USA hopes for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia, has yet to decide on its participation in them – White House

1 min read
USA hopes for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia, has yet to decide on its participation in them – White House

The United States has expressed hope for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, but has not yet made a decision on its own participation, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing in Washington.

In response to reporters' questions about the possible presence of the United States at the talks, Leavitt replied that they would let them know if the president planned to send his representative, but added that he was not tracking that at the time.

She emphasized that US President Donald Trump consistently supports a political solution to the conflict.

The spokeswoman stressed that the president had made it clear from the very beginning of the conflict that he wanted to see it resolved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, and that he had communicated this to both leaders, both publicly and privately.

Tags: #white_house

MORE ABOUT

18:46 28.04.2025
White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

11:26 03.04.2025
White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

17:30 18.03.2025
Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

18:12 06.03.2025
White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

09:17 25.02.2025
Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin to take place 'very soon' – White House

10:02 30.01.2025
White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

White House denies info about cancellation of freeze on federal financial aid

09:56 21.11.2024
White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

White House plans to cancel almost $5 bln of U.S. debt for Ukraine

17:50 18.10.2024
White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

White House team to visit Ukraine soon – Zelenskyy

16:50 31.08.2024
Ukrainian delegation hands over to White House list of targets in Russia to be hit by long-range missiles – media

Ukrainian delegation hands over to White House list of targets in Russia to be hit by long-range missiles – media

18:12 10.07.2024
White House publishes joint statement by USA, Netherlands and Denmark on sending F-16 to Ukraine

White House publishes joint statement by USA, Netherlands and Denmark on sending F-16 to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

LATEST

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Bundestag MP: SPD must abandon blocking possible Taurus supply to Ukraine

UN: Instead of steps towards peace, we witness brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across Ukraine

US to UN Security Council: If Russia decides to continue war, we to consider abandoning our negotiating efforts, Putin must accept deal

Kellogg: Issue of non-expansion of NATO, incl Ukraine, is subject of discussion, concern for Russia

Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

AD
AD