USA hopes for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia, has yet to decide on its participation in them – White House

The United States has expressed hope for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, but has not yet made a decision on its own participation, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing in Washington.

In response to reporters' questions about the possible presence of the United States at the talks, Leavitt replied that they would let them know if the president planned to send his representative, but added that he was not tracking that at the time.

She emphasized that US President Donald Trump consistently supports a political solution to the conflict.

The spokeswoman stressed that the president had made it clear from the very beginning of the conflict that he wanted to see it resolved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, and that he had communicated this to both leaders, both publicly and privately.