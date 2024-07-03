Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, restore the energy system and the expected results of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

“I spoke with Secretary Blinken about our ongoing work to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as well as the recovery of our energy system and Ukraine as a whole,” Kuleba said on X.

During the conversation, the Foreign ministers also focused on the expected results of the NATO summit in Washington.

“Over the past few years, America has strengthened its role as a power of alliances, and the summit will undoubtedly demonstrate this,” Kule ba said.