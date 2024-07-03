Facts

17:56 03.07.2024

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

2 min read
Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the around-the-clock house arrest for Ukrainian Member of Parliament Mykola Tyschenko who is suspected of illegally imprisoning a serviceman in Dnipro, the court's press service has said.

"On July 3, 2024, the panel of judges of the judicial chamber for consideration of criminal cases of Kyiv Court of Appeals considered the appeal filed by the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated June 25, 2024 to satisfy the prosecutor's request and apply a preventive measure to suspect T. in the form of around-the-clock house arrest, with the exception of the need to receive medical care, and the need to go to a shelter zone from emergencies of a man-made, natural and military nature, at the address specified in the resolution, for a period until August 23, 2024, within the period of the pre-trial investigation with responsibility for the suspect T. duties provided for in Part 5 of Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," it said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Based on the results of the appeal hearing, the decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated June 25, 2024 was left unchanged, and the defense's appeal was not satisfied.

It is noted that "citizen T. is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

As reported with reference to materials from the State Bureau of Investigations, on June 20, 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, on the instructions of Tyschenko, unlawfully deprived the victim, a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of his liberty. He was held for a certain period of time and suffered bodily harm. The investigation established that this was done by prior conspiracy by a group of people using physical force and special means. 

Tags: #tyschenko #appeal

