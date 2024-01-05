Facts

20:36 05.01.2024

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

1 min read
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "to withstand this year means to withstand the entire war."

"To withstand this year means to withstand this entire war. An important time, decisive in many ways. I thank everyone who realizes this, who helps the government become stronger, and our soldiers have the opportunity to destroy the enemy," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

He noted Germany's next defense step for Ukraine. "These are air defense missiles, this is 155-caliber artillery, as well as other necessary things. Thank you. A very timely package. We are waiting for such steps from our other partners, in particular the United States, so that from this winter, as in the last, Russian terror will not be in any way could have won," the president said.

According to him, "every day, every night this year there are new tough military clashes. The most intense battles are in Avdiivka, Maryinka direction, Bakhmut, Lyman, Kupiansk."

The main priority of our state, Zelenskyy said, is "to give everything necessary. To protect Ukraine and for our active actions."

 

