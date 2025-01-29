Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 29.01.2025

EBA appeals to Ukrainian govt to extend deadline for updating criticality, existing reservations by two months

2 min read
EBA appeals to Ukrainian govt to extend deadline for updating criticality, existing reservations by two months

Member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) have appealed to the Ukrainian government with a request to extend existing reservations by two months and move the deadline for updating criticality to April 30.

"This is due to the fact that after the cyberattacks at the end of 2024 and the rather long restoration of state registers, the reservation system and, most importantly, the granting of critical status to companies did not work all this time. Also, the suspension of the registers led to the fact that most government agencies approved their industry and regional criteria with a significant delay," the organization said on its website on Wednesday.

As the association said, because of this, a large queue of applications for this status has accumulated at the level of ministries and local authorities. It is obvious that the state apparatus will not be able to process all applications and grant the corresponding status to all truly critical enterprises by February 28.

It is noted this is precisely why the business community is asking to re-extend the validity of current reservations by two months and move the deadline for updating criticality to April 30, so as not to overload the limited capacity of the current system for granting criticality and to contribute to the stable operation of the Ukrainian economy.

In addition, a legal gap in the criteria and procedure for granting criticality in terms of submitting tax reports for the fourth quarter of 2024 may lead to a large number of refusals to grant such status.

"We are talking about the fact that applications for criticality are submitted in January, and tax reporting for the fourth quarter of 2024, in the second half of February. Accordingly, it is necessary to make urgent changes to the criteria and procedure for providing criticality, namely, to allow reporting for the last reporting period for which the reporting deadlines established by the Tax Code have been exhausted, in particular, during January and February 2025, to submit a report for the 3rd quarter of 2024," the EBA said.

Tags: #eba #appeal #reservation

MORE ABOUT

18:33 20.03.2025
Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

19:05 16.01.2025
Rada committee proposes to allow farms with area of ​​up to 500 ha to reserve personnel

Rada committee proposes to allow farms with area of ​​up to 500 ha to reserve personnel

18:58 14.01.2025
Govt allows repeated reservation of employees in real time from Jan 22 to March 1

Govt allows repeated reservation of employees in real time from Jan 22 to March 1

13:33 06.01.2025
Evil cannot be appeased, it must be defeated for the sake of secure future - appeal of Ukrainian public figures to world leaders

Evil cannot be appeased, it must be defeated for the sake of secure future - appeal of Ukrainian public figures to world leaders

20:25 26.12.2024
Reservation via Diia restored

Reservation via Diia restored

19:57 24.12.2024
Govt automatically extends validity of current mobilization reservations for month due to suspension of state registers

Govt automatically extends validity of current mobilization reservations for month due to suspension of state registers

21:01 21.11.2024
American Chamber of Commerce urges Cabinet, law enforcers to step up efforts to combat shadow economy – statement

American Chamber of Commerce urges Cabinet, law enforcers to step up efforts to combat shadow economy – statement

15:30 28.10.2024
AHK Ukraine joins calls to resume employee reservation

AHK Ukraine joins calls to resume employee reservation

11:23 22.10.2024
Businesses ask to extend reservation of critical employees during suspension of reservation in Diia - EBA

Businesses ask to extend reservation of critical employees during suspension of reservation in Diia - EBA

17:31 17.10.2024
Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD