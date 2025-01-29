EBA appeals to Ukrainian govt to extend deadline for updating criticality, existing reservations by two months

Member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) have appealed to the Ukrainian government with a request to extend existing reservations by two months and move the deadline for updating criticality to April 30.

"This is due to the fact that after the cyberattacks at the end of 2024 and the rather long restoration of state registers, the reservation system and, most importantly, the granting of critical status to companies did not work all this time. Also, the suspension of the registers led to the fact that most government agencies approved their industry and regional criteria with a significant delay," the organization said on its website on Wednesday.

As the association said, because of this, a large queue of applications for this status has accumulated at the level of ministries and local authorities. It is obvious that the state apparatus will not be able to process all applications and grant the corresponding status to all truly critical enterprises by February 28.

It is noted this is precisely why the business community is asking to re-extend the validity of current reservations by two months and move the deadline for updating criticality to April 30, so as not to overload the limited capacity of the current system for granting criticality and to contribute to the stable operation of the Ukrainian economy.

In addition, a legal gap in the criteria and procedure for granting criticality in terms of submitting tax reports for the fourth quarter of 2024 may lead to a large number of refusals to grant such status.

"We are talking about the fact that applications for criticality are submitted in January, and tax reporting for the fourth quarter of 2024, in the second half of February. Accordingly, it is necessary to make urgent changes to the criteria and procedure for providing criticality, namely, to allow reporting for the last reporting period for which the reporting deadlines established by the Tax Code have been exhausted, in particular, during January and February 2025, to submit a report for the 3rd quarter of 2024," the EBA said.